Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Athene (ATH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Athene (NYSE: ATH):

11/9/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.06. 17,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,903. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,153,098. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

