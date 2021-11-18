Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 11,539 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $356,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656 in the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

