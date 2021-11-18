Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce sales of $288.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $53.30. 5,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,540. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

