Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 200,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,073. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,789,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

