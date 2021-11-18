Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero Sells 5,835 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,789. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

