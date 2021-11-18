Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $7.00 on Thursday, hitting $110.00. 33,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $108.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

