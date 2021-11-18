Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alteryx posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,897. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $140.36.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

