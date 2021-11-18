iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 25.6% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

