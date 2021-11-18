UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Cut by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $448.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.24 and a 200-day moving average of $416.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

