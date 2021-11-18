Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 524 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,874. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.09. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $222.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.