Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in October

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Shares of ELKMF remained flat at $$1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

