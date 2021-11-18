Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 10,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.7125 dividend. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

