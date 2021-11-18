Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 14th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHN stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,670. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

