Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 900 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $399.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.17. The company has a market cap of $421.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

