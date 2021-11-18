Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $570.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.35 and a fifty-two week high of $571.36. The stock has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

