$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,332,137 shares valued at $15,835,553. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $24,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

