Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $353.96 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

