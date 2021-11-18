Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

