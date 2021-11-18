GYEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.82 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 141.4% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $57.82 million and $2.04 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.14 or 1.00042713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.33 or 0.06971267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

