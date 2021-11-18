BTU Protocol (BTU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,779.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $63.19 million and $13,779.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

