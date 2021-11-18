Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

