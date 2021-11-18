SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.16. 42,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,276. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.