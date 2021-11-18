Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 338 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

