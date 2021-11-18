Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

