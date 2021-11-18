IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

