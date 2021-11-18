Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.