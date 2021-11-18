Marks Wealth LLC Buys 99,525 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

