Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. 33,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,744. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

