The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.