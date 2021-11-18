Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 174669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a PE ratio of 49.54.

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

