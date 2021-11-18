Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 14th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

ETW stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,367. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

