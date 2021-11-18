Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 9.7%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares were down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 128,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,905,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.