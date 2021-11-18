iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.07

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.07 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.