Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Decreases By 73.3%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 14th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

