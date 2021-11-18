Yellow Road Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $127,452.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00088960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,053.79 or 1.00485696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.18 or 0.06977590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

