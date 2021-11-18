Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE:KSS traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 371,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

