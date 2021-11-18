Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.
KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.88.
NYSE:KSS traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 371,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
