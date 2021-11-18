Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 371,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.