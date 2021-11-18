$0.33 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.27. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 633,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,693,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,588,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

