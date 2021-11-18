$0.33 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.27. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 633,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,693,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,588,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.