Curio Governance Trading 20% Lower This Week (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $37,085.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00216957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,006,784 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

