Propy Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Propy has a total market cap of $165.07 million and $204,839.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00216957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

