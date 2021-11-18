Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

