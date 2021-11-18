Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 244 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.