Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 181,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.07. 36,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

