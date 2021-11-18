Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 3,885 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 3.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.