Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.