First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.98 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,769. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

