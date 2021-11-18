T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.98. 3,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

