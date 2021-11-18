EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $98.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 991,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,516,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.76. 101,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.