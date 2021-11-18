American National Bank Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $570.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,377. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $374.35 and a one year high of $571.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.31 and a 200 day moving average of $486.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

