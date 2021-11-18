Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,299. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.92. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

